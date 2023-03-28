Outer Banks welcomes new filly, as herd numbers dwindle

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund took to Facebook to celebrate the new filly, but at the same time, reminded people not to approach the wild horses.

COROLLA, N.C. — There's a new wild horse in the Outer Banks -- and her name is Dove!

According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund Dove was born last week and "appears to be thriving." Her mother is doing well, too.

The organization took to Facebook to celebrate the new filly, but at the same time, reminded people not to approach the wild horses.

"We know that foals are very exciting, but please remember they are also very fragile and need plenty of space," the Corolla Wild Horse Fund wrote.

The organization said it's critical to give the horses 50 feet of space at all times, as the herd count is less than 100.

"We cannot afford to lose horses due to human-caused problems," the organization wrote on Facebook.

Remember it's illegal to approach, harass or entice the horses, according to the fund. If you see anyone bothering the horses, you're asked to call the Currituck County Sheriff’s Department at 252-453-3633.