x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Outer Banks

Outer Banks welcomes new filly, as herd numbers dwindle

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund took to Facebook to celebrate the new filly, but at the same time, reminded people not to approach the wild horses.
Credit: Corolla Wild Horse Fund

COROLLA, N.C. — There's a new wild horse in the Outer Banks -- and her name is Dove!

According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund Dove was born last week and "appears to be thriving." Her mother is doing well, too.

The organization took to Facebook to celebrate the new filly, but at the same time, reminded people not to approach the wild horses.

"We know that foals are very exciting, but please remember they are also very fragile and need plenty of space," the Corolla Wild Horse Fund wrote.

The organization said it's critical to give the horses 50 feet of space at all times, as the herd count is less than 100.

"We cannot afford to lose horses due to human-caused problems," the organization wrote on Facebook. 

Remember it's illegal to approach, harass or entice the horses, according to the fund. If you see anyone bothering the horses, you're asked to call the Currituck County Sheriff’s Department at 252-453-3633.  

Spring is here, and so are the foals! This filly, named Dove, was born in the last week and appears to be thriving. Her...

Posted by Corolla Wild Horse Fund on Monday, March 27, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Wildfire sends smoke to the Outer Banks

Before You Leave, Check This Out