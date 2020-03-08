Some people are hitting the beach while others hit the grocery stores to prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias

NCDOT said Monday is the day for preparation, but we found people with mixed responses on the Outer Banks.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — We know some areas on the Outer Banks of North Carolina are bracing for flooding, dangerous rip currents, power outages, and road closures. In fact, Dare and Hyde counties recently announced states of emergency for their communities.

So, 13News Now reporter Megan Shinn went to the Outer Banks, as people are preparing for the storm's impact.

From the looks of it, people on the Outer Banks seem relaxed about Isaias and if you talk to some on the beach, and they’ll tell you "that’s right."

”We seen that it was actually making a turn. I said, 'Heck why not, we’ll go ahead and come down here and stay,'” said Outer Banks visitor, Melida Kinkey.

However, other people at the grocery stores told us they are stocking up on Hurricane supplies.

“We’ve got candles and batteries water and ice and food,” said Outer Banks visitor, Martha Wadsworth.

Officials for the North Carolina Department of Transportation said everyone should be doing that kind of preparation, instead. Already, they’ve positioned equipment in the spots where they typically find flooding.

“Front end loaders, excavators, everywhere from Kitty Hawk down to Ocracoke, in preparation for what might come,” said NCDOT Communications Officer Tim Hass.

So far, Hyde County officials have ordered evacuations for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. Hass said 3,500 people have left Ocracoke Island, on ferries since the evacuation announcement on Friday.

Even if some Outer Banks visitors said they’re not worried about Isaias, they told us that they would listen if they’re told to leave.

“There’s fun at the beach, and then there’s getting in the way,” said visitor, Kay Lyverly.

Preparing for the storm, or not, both sets of people hope for more sunny days.