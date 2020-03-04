O'Connor Brewing harvest market transitions to drive-thru

All items must be pre-ordered and pre-paid to assist with the company's social distancing efforts.

NORFOLK, Va. — The O'Connor Brewing Company harvest market will still go on this Sunday with about 15 vendors - but to protect against the spread of coronavirus, the market will be drive-through only.

The company's website said all orders have to be pre-ordered and pre-paid, so vendors are ready to drop packages in the trunks and back seats of cars driving through.

The market will take place every Sunday (excluding Easter) starting April 5, and will run from noon until 2 p.m.

Customers will be able to buy eggs, produce, baked goods, teas, spices, cheeses and more at the market.