Hampton City Schools' unique virtual learning program expands

Nearly 200 hundred students in one local school division are gearing up for a new academic year outside of a traditional classroom.

HAMPTON, Va. — Over the course of the last several years, some families found their children thrive in a remote learning environment. In Hampton, school administrators are taking it up a notch with a unique approach.

"I like FLEx better at home because I'm at home and then everything I need is right there," said KJ.

FLEx is an online virtual learning program, born from the preference some students showed in remote classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our driving force was: How do we get students so immersed in what they want to learn that they never want to miss a day of school?," said Gary Skeen, virtual partnership specialist for HCS.

In its inaugural school year between 2022 and 2023, 141 K-5 students enrolled in FLEx, according to Skeen.

This coming year, administrators are expanding into the sixth grade. Approximately 200 FLEx students are set to participate, program-wide.

"It's really about meeting them wherever they are," Skeen added.

FLEx teachers creatively weave English language arts, math, history and science concepts into their lessons.

"All students are learning together, through an immersive adventure type of atmosphere... Think of it kind of like it's a Marvel movie, almost, in every grade level," Skeen said.

That kind of atmosphere and approach, KJ said, keep him engaged.

"[We] play math games together and still interact with each other," KJ said.

He thinks back fondly on his fourth-grade teacher and the history lessons.

"How he helped us learn it, it was just really fun that it made me get into it and learn it more," KJ added.

For the Smiths, the FLEx remote learning option — even in a post-pandemic era — allows their child to thrive socially and academically.

"It was amazing increasing his reading and math SOL," said Traci Smith, KJ's mom.

Traci and KJ's dad Kevin Smith also told 13News Now they enjoy how interactive and supportive the program is.

"I think it's pretty cool. He's learned a lot from it. He definitely did, and he speaks on it a lot," Kevin said.

"To me, it's safe," said Traci. "I don't really have to worry about certain things. My son is with me. He's at home but he's very independent. He has a whole nice setup in his own room."

Furthermore, Skeen mentioned several FLEx educators licensed in Virginia teach from other states. For example, one lives in Pennsylvania and another hops from state to state, even incorporating those travels in their lessons.

The program is on an application basis, and any Virginia student is eligible.

It was free last year; it won't come at a cost this coming school year either.