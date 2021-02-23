Police investigate deadly, multi-vehicle crash on Route 199 in Williamsburg

Three cars were involved in the collision. One person died. Authorities are working to learn what caused the crash.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County police are working to learn what caused a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning that killed one person.

Authorities say the crash took place on Route 199 about a half-mile east of the Longhill Road exit around 8:30 a.m.

Three cars were involved and one person ended up dying.

Right now, Route 199 is shut down between John Tyler Highway and Longhill Road. Authorities expect the closure to last for several hours. They encourage drivers to take different routes.