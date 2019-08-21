WASHINGTON — Senator Mark Warning will be making a few stops in the area started Friday.

He will spend two days in the area before heading to other parts of the Commonwealth.

During his visit, Warner plans to attend a few events including round table discussions, give a few remarks at events, and participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Here's a breakdown of the Senator's visit:

On Friday August 23, at 10:30 a.m. Mark Warner will participate in a roundtable discussion regarding the economic and environmental potential of offshore wind energy development at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

Later in the day at noon, the senator will join Senator Tim Kaine at the Hampton Roads Chamber 2019 Senatorial Forum. He will give an update to local business and community leaders. Warner will also give a few remarks about his work as it relates to the region and the Commonwealth’s economic, job and defense priorities, and take questions from the audience.

Warner's last event on Friday will be at 4 p.m. in Hampton. He will meet with residents at the Hampton Senior Center to talk about his work in Washington and take questions from members of the community. He plans to touch on health coverage for Virginians with preexisting conditions and bringing down the cost of prescription drugs.

Warner will continue his visit in Hampton Roads on Saturday, August 24 at 9:30 a.m. in Hampton. He will deliver remarks at the Commemoration of the First African Landing at Fort Monroe, a ceremony marking 400 years since the arrival of the first enslaved Africans brought to English North America.

Afterward, he will be participating in a ribbon-cutting at 12:15 p.m. He will be cutting the ribbon for the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center, a first-of-its-kind-in-Virginia hub that will make workforce development and STEM education services readily accessible to citizens, students, and businesses.

