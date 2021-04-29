Three hospitalized after crash in Suffolk where pickup truck flips on side

A woman and child needed help to get out of one of the cars after the crash. The driver of the other car was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are working to determine what caused a crash Thursday afternoon that landed three people in the hospital, one of whom was badly injured.

The two-vehicle crash happened at North Main Street and Holly Lawn Parkway. Dispatchers got the call about it at 12:15 p.m.

A GMC Arcadia pick-up truck and a Jeep Cherokee collided. As a result, the GMC flipped onto its side.

Authorities had to extract a woman and a child from the GMC through the truck's windshield. Both were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

The driver of the Jeep was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Part of the road was closed for about an hour until crews could clear the crash scene.