Three hospitalized after crash in Suffolk where pickup truck flips on side

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are working to determine what caused a crash Thursday afternoon that landed three people in the hospital, one of whom was badly injured.
The two-vehicle crash happened at North Main Street and Holly Lawn Parkway. Dispatchers got the call about it at 12:15 p.m.
A GMC Arcadia pick-up truck and a Jeep Cherokee collided. As a result, the GMC flipped onto its side.
Authorities had to extract a woman and a child from the GMC through the truck's windshield. Both were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.
The driver of the Jeep was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Part of the road was closed for about an hour until crews could clear the crash scene.
No other details have been released at this time.