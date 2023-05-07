Coast Guard rescues 5 boaters on Chincoteague Bay

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued five people off a disabled boat on Chincoteague Bay early Wednesday morning.
Just after midnight, Coast Guard Sector Virginia watchstanders got a notification that a 21-foot pontoon boat had a broken engine and needed help.
A Coast Guard Station Chincoteague 27-foot Shallow Water Special Purpose Craft crew set off to help the boaters "in an area difficult to navigate," according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard brought the boaters back to their campground. No one was hurt.