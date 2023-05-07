Coast Guard rescues 5 boaters on Chincoteague Bay

The Coast Guard rescued five people after a 21-foot pontoon boat broke down on Chincoteague Bay early Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight, Coast Guard Sector Virginia watchstanders got a notification that a 21-foot pontoon boat had a broken engine and needed help.

A Coast Guard Station Chincoteague 27-foot Shallow Water Special Purpose Craft crew set off to help the boaters "in an area difficult to navigate," according to the Coast Guard.