Criminal investigation underway after body found in Accomack fire

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire in the 31000 block of Bishop Road in New Church around 8 p.m. One person was found dead at the scene.

NEW CHURCH, Va. — A person is dead and a criminal investigation is underway after a fire broke out on Virginia's Eastern Shore on Thursday night.

According to Virginia State Police, crews were called to a structure fire in the 31000 block of Bishop Road in New Church around 8 p.m. That's in Accomack County.

They arrived to find one victim dead.

Officials did not say how the person may have died or if the person may have been dead prior to the fire. State Police said that at the request of the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.