Rep. Luria announces grant of more than $1.15M awarded to Eastern Shore Rural Health

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced on Saturday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded more than 1.15 million in funding to the Eastern Shore Rural Health System.

The grant funding of $1,152,305 will assist the health system with its response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Eastern Shore has about 38 confirmed cases as of Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Thirty-three cases are in Accomack County and five cases in Northampton County.

“It is critical that we give health care providers the resources they need during this public health crisis,” Rep. Luria said in a news release.

“Last month, I voted for the passage of the CARES Act to ensure a comprehensive response to COVID-19—include protecting our rural communities. I am glad to see this funding will help our health care providers and those affected by COVID-19 on the Eastern Shore.”

The CARES Act and the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act includes funding for community health centers to improve medical surge capacity and acquire medical supplies.