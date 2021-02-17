Two people die after car hydroplanes, crashes on the Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Two passengers died after the car they were in crashed into a tree Tuesday night, Virginia State Police said.
State police responded to the single-vehicle accident at the 17100 block of Metompkin Road, according to spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya.
State Police said that around 8:29 p.m., Brian Markis Handy was driving a 2009 Lexus ES 350, when he hydroplaned over standing water. Handy lost control of the car and then hit a tree head-on.
A backseat passenger--Jemel Lydell Toppin, 34, of Bloxom--wasn't wearing his seatbelt and died instantly.
Handy and a front seat passenger--Samuel Keynhia Dennis, 34--were also not wearing their seatbelts. Both Handy and Dennis were airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dennis died while being airlifted to the hospital.
Anaya said speed played a contributing factor in the crash. She said it is unknown at this time if alcohol played a contributing factor.
Family members have been notified. Charges are pending the review of the case by the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.