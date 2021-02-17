Two people die after car hydroplanes, crashes on the Eastern Shore

Charges are pending for the driver of a Lexus after the car crashed into a tree, killing two passengers, state police said. Speed was also a factor.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Two passengers died after the car they were in crashed into a tree Tuesday night, Virginia State Police said.

State police responded to the single-vehicle accident at the 17100 block of Metompkin Road, according to spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

State Police said that around 8:29 p.m., Brian Markis Handy was driving a 2009 Lexus ES 350, when he hydroplaned over standing water. Handy lost control of the car and then hit a tree head-on.

A backseat passenger--Jemel Lydell Toppin, 34, of Bloxom--wasn't wearing his seatbelt and died instantly.

Handy and a front seat passenger--Samuel Keynhia Dennis, 34--were also not wearing their seatbelts. Both Handy and Dennis were airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Dennis died while being airlifted to the hospital.

Anaya said speed played a contributing factor in the crash. She said it is unknown at this time if alcohol played a contributing factor.