Falls Church removes Mason, Jefferson school names

Despite the community supporting the schools' names of George Mason and Thomas Jefferson, the two schools in Falls Church are getting new names.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A school board in a northern Virginia city has voted unanimously to change the names of a high school and an elementary school named for founding fathers George Mason and Thomas Jefferson.

The vote Tuesday by the school board in Falls Church came despite a community survey that showed broad support for keeping the names of George Mason High and Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

Supporters of the change said the men's legacy as slaveholders makes them unworthy of being honored. New names have not yet been chosen.

The changes come as schools throughout Virginia and the South have removed names honoring Confederate leaders.