Lanes of I-95 shut down in Sussex County due to fatal crash

Virginia State Police are investigating an accident that involved two tractor trailers and a sedan in Sussex County.

It happened on Monday morning at 4:07 a.m. on I-95 at mile marker 29 southbound.

The accident was fatal, but we do not know how many people died or their identities at this time.

Motor carrier units and the VSP crash reconstruction team are assisting with the investigation of the cause of the accident.

The right lanes of I-95 northbound and southbound are currently shut down.