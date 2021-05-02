Multiple crews respond to forest fire on Zack Road in Gloucester County

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue along with other crews responded to a fire that broke out on Zack Road. The fire extended across several acres of land.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Officials have evacuated wildlife from a wooded area after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue said units responded to a forest fire on Zack Road that extended across several acres of the area.

Crews were able to have the fire under control by 3:14 p.m.

One firefighter, VanOrden was seen relocating the wildlife to safety.

The Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad along with the Virginia Department of Forestry were also on the scene assisting.