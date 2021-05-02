Multiple crews respond to forest fire on Zack Road in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Officials have evacuated wildlife from a wooded area after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue said units responded to a forest fire on Zack Road that extended across several acres of the area.
Crews were able to have the fire under control by 3:14 p.m.
One firefighter, VanOrden was seen relocating the wildlife to safety.
The Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad along with the Virginia Department of Forestry were also on the scene assisting.
Firefighters have advised the public to avoid the area.