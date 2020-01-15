Northam declares temporary emergency, bans guns from Capitol grounds

Governor Ralph Northam has declared a temporary emergency, banning all weapons from Capitol Square ahead of a rally next week in Richmond over gun rights.

That's according to two state officials who were briefed on the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them.

One official says the Democratic governor plans to announce the plans at a news conference Wednesday afternoon because of credible threats of potential violence and extremism.