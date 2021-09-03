Sheriffs investigate shooting after 49-year-old man dies in Accomack County

Deputies said Brandon J. Beach, 30, is facing a murder charge in connection to a shooting that occurred on Jackson Street in Onancock, VA, where a man died.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A man is in custody after a shooting occurred in Onancock Sunday night.

Sheriff Todd Wessells said the Accomack County Sheriff's Office got a call on Sunday, March 7 around 10:07 p.m. about gunshots fired in the area of Jackson Street.

When deputies arrived, they found 49-year-old Brian Lee Daley, from Onancock, sitting inside a vehicle unresponsive. Officers said he died there.

Daley was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner's Office so that officials to determine what caused his death.

The investigation led detectives to Brandon Jamar Beach, 30, from Onancock, in connection to the shooting incident. He is being held in the Accomack County Jail without bond.

Beach is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The incident remains under investigation at this time, as other suspects are continuing to be identified.

Accomack Co. Sheriff had assistance from the following: Onancock Police Department, Eastern Shore Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police, Parksley Police Department, Onley Police Department, Onancock Volunteer Fire Department and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.