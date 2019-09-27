NORFOLK, Virginia — The Commonwealth's top prosecutor is renewing his call to forgive Virginians who have been convicted of non-violent, minor offenses.

Attorney General Mark Herring is highlighting the toll it takes on individuals.

“Even if it’s a minor drug offense that was a long time ago, even in Virginia those convictions are permanently on your record without any opportunity to have them expunged,” said Herring.

The Virginia Poverty Law Center said it limits someone’s employment, housing, and educational opportunities.

Virginia is one of 10 states that doesn’t offer a “record closure” for adult convictions. While lawmakers have proposed bills in the general assembly for several years, the bills never made it out of committee.

The Attorney General is looking at other states’ “clean slate” policies to see how they could work in Virginia.

“Some period of time is what most states look to ensure that somebody really has turned their lives around and that they’re a responsible member of the community,” said Herring.

Herring says he wants to start the conversation now so bills can get passed in the general assembly this upcoming session.