Virginia Democrats offer alternative to Gov. Youngkin's 'Gas Tax Holiday'

Gov. Youngkin hopes to temporarily eliminate a gas tax, estimated at roughly 26 cents per gallon.

RICHMOND, Va. — As an alternative option to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's "Gas Tax Holiday," Democratic leaders in the House of Delegates will present a direct payment proposal before the House Finance Committee, in an effort to help Virginians at the gas pump.

This March, Gov. Youngkin announced he'd seek to temporarily eliminate the state's Motor Vehicle Fuels Tax for the months of May, June and July as a way to help ease the burden of buying gas amid record-high inflation levels.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index, the gas price index rose 18% in the month of March alone.

House Minority Leader Del. Eileen Filler-Corn hopes to receive bi-partisan support on their measure.

“Most of his plan will go to out-of-state drivers and oil companies," Filler-Corn told 13News Now Tuesday.

According to her, vehicle owners in Virginia would be able to receive $50 in direct payment to help ease the price at the pump and up to $100 per household.

“We have an estimated 2.5 million recipients, at roughly $125 million. A third of the cost of the governor’s plan," Filler-Corn said, who noted they'd seek several avenues for funding the effort, including funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Gov. Youngkin's temporary gas tax elimination proposal would draw funding from "$437 million in unanticipated transportation revenues."

A spokesperson for Gov. Youngkin's office issued the following statement: