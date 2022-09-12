Missing Williamsburg man's car found in California

Police say James Robert Cox has a mental disability and health issues. He was last seen by his family in May.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Police Dept. is searching for a missing 61-year-old man who was last seen by family in May.

On September 4, Williamsburg police took a report that James Robert Cox, who suffers from a mental disability, was missing from the 200 block of Parkway Drive.

Before getting the missing persons report, police say a sheriff's office in New Mexico spoke with Cox during a traffic stop on August 30. Cox reportedly told deputies that he was driving to San Jacinto, California.

Cox reportedly seemed disoriented and confused, so he was transported by ambulance to a New Mexico hospital. Later that evening, Cox was discharged from the hospital and taken back to his car.

On September 6, the Williamsburg Police Dept. got a call from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department (DHSPD) in California about an abandoned vehicle that was registered to Cox. However, Cox was not found.

Cox is still missing, and both police departments are actively searching for him.

Police say Cox has a mental disability and health issues. He is 5’9” tall, weighing 175 lbs, with a bald head. He occasionally wears glasses and moves slowly.