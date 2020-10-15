New Kent man dies after being thrown from truck in crash in Williamsburg

The crash happened in the 4600 block of Rochambeau Drive. The driver, Taylor Raymond Eveland, 21, died at the scene.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A driver died after he was thrown from his truck in James City County Wednesday night.

It was around 11:12 p.m. when officers responded to the single-vehicle wreck in the 4600 block of Rochambeau Drive. That's near the intersection of Cloverleaf Lane.

Police said the New Kent man was driving westbound in a 2006 Toyota Tacoma when the truck went off the road and hit a stump.

The truck went on its side and the driver was thrown from the Tacoma. It traveled about 400 feet before landing upright.

The driver, Taylor Raymond Eveland, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.