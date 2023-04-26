15-year-old arrested at York High School after making threat, officials say

He's been charged with Threats of Death or Bodily Injury to Persons on School Property and Destruction of Property.

YORKTOWN, Va. — A 15-year-old teenage boy was arrested on Wednesday by the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office for threatening harm toward his school.

Officials say that a note was found written on the boy's bathroom wall at York High School on April 25 and said the following:

“I’m shooting up the school May 1, 2023."

An investigation between law enforcement and school administration began, and the student was identified, arrested and taken to the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Facility.

He's been charged with Threats of Death or Bodily Injury to Persons on School Property and Destruction of Property.

His name has not been released due to his age.