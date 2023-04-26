Former Virginia Beach teacher charged with making threats to school pleads guilty

61-year-old John Dupont will eventually have the charge dismissed if he meets certain conditions.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A teacher at a Virginia Beach school who was arrested after allegedly making a perceived threat has pled guilty, but will face no jail time and will have the charge dismissed if he meets certain conditions over the next 12 months.

John Dupont, 61, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. Dupont was a teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School when he was arrested in January after making statements that were taken as threats.

A faculty member told police Dupont said, “I’m going to shoot up the school tomorrow, but I don’t have a gun.”

In an emergency risk order filed in General District Court, a detective on the scene wrote that Dupont originally admitted to saying it, but he later changed his story. Dupont told the officer, he said he "understood how people shooting up schools feel."

Investigators searched his home and car and did not find a weapon or ammunition.

But later that day, documents show the principal called the police again. This time, it was for comments Dupont allegedly said while leaving the school.

According to legal filings, the principal said Dupont told a teacher, “Don’t worry, you are safe.”

The administrator responded by saying, "Yes, the school is safe and that everyone is safe."

At that point, the principal said Dupont fired back, "That's not what I said."

After this second statement, Dupont was arrested and charged and was placed on administrative leave by the school system.

According to Macie Allen, a spokesperson for the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Dupont has to meet these conditions in order to have the charge dismissed:

Good behavior

Community Corrections Program (CCP) supervision

That he prove he's completed anger management

That he have a mental health evaluation and has successfully completed any recommended treatment

That he not possess firearms

That he have no contact with L.L. (the teacher to whom he made the statement)

That he not go to Corporate Landing Middle School except at a time arranged in advance to retrieve his personal property

That he not use alcohol to excess or any non-prescribed drugs.

Allen said their office takes all potential threats against schools seriously and frequently files charges in these types of cases hoping to discourage such behavior.

“For years, we have seen students charged with criminal offenses, face disciplinary action at school, and even held in secure detention for making verbal, written, and electronic threats,” Allen said in a statement. “All threats are taken seriously by this office, even those the suspect may not intend to carry out. We’ve dedicated countless hours to speaking to students at all levels — elementary, middle and high school — with the goal of conveying to them how serious the consequences can be.”