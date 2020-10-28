Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in James City County; passenger seriously hurt

A woman on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a work truck and a motorcycle early Wednesday morning.

The call came in after 7 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash at Route 30/Old Stage Road at the intersection of Barnes Road, said James City County Deputy Chief Stephen Rubino.

A Chevy work truck was heading west on Old Stage Road when it made a left turn on Barnes Road.

That's when a Kawasaki motorcycle with two passengers heading east Barnes Road was struck in the rear by the Chevy work truck that was turning left, according to police.

The adult male driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. The adult female passenger was taken to VCU hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

The road is currently shut down.