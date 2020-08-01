NORFOLK, Va. — Changes in base security rules have caused big headaches for thousands of Hampton Roads commuters this week.

Although 13News Now traffic cameras seemed to show that things went somewhat more smoothly during Wednesday's morning commute, it had been bumper-to-bumper on Monday and Tuesday.

Under orders from U.S. Northern Command, the Navy suspended its "Trusted Traveler" program, meaning anybody without a current Department of Defense identification card has been turned away.

It's anyone's guess as to how long the changes will last.

"Sponsoring of guests to the base... that's not going to be possible for the foreseeable future," said Steve Jones, Naval Station Norfolk Community Plans Liaison Officer, in a briefing to Norfolk City Council.

Many cars pass through Naval Station Norfolk's seven gates every day. According to Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Naval Station Norfolk has more than 57,000 military personnel, more than 13,000 civilians, and more than 5,000 contractors.

"There's always a lot of traffic, and the more ships you have in port, the more cars you have," said retired Navy Captain Joe Bouchard, who was commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk at the time of the USS Cole attack and 9/11.

He said adapting security measures to changing threats is smart.

"Increasing security at military bases is the right thing to do in the current circumstances," he said.

The changes came just a few days after the U.S. drone strike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, although the Navy neither confirms or denies there is any connection.

"It remains to be seen how long it will last," said Bouchard. "That depends on how the situation evolves between the U.S. and Iran. If the tensions escalate, the bases will have to remain in a heightened level of security for a longer time."

Bouchard went on to say: "What I would ask the people of Hampton Roads is, please be patient. This is the right thing to do to protect our men and women in uniform."

For what it's worth, the hassles and headaches are not simply taking place here in Hampton Roads. San Diego area media this week reports "miles-long backups" getting into Miramar Marine Corps Air Station, as well as other delays at Naval Air Station North Island, Camp Pendleton, and Naval Base Point Loma.

