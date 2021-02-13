x
USS Gerald R. Ford gets new Commanding Officer

Captain Paul Lanzilotta assumed the duties as the fourth Commanding Officer of the Ford.
Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins
Capt. Paul J. Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) commanding officer, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Feb. 12, 2021.

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a new leader at the helm of USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78).

The Navy held a change of command ceremony on Friday aboard the aircraft carrier at Naval Station Norfolk.

Captain Paul Lanzilotta assumed the duties as the fourth Commanding Officer of the Ford. He takes over for Captain John Cummings, who led the Ford through what is called "post-shakedown availability," and flight deck and air traffic control certifications.

Most recently, Lanzilotta served as Commanding Officer of USS Arlington (LPD 24).

The $13 billion Ford still needs to go through the crucial "shock trials" this summer.

