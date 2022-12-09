USS Truman returns to Norfolk, following 9-month deployment

The aircraft carrier provided U.S. military presence in the Mediterranean before, during and after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

NORFOLK, Va. — The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman had been gone for 286 days.

But Monday, the long deployment came to an end for the crew of around 5,000 sailors-- counting the air wing-- when they returned to Naval Station Norfolk.

When they shipped out last December 1, the world did not know Russia would invade Ukraine. When it did, that changed everything for the Truman Strike Group.

"Once Russia's invasion of Ukraine occurred, the mission changed in that we conducted enhanced vigilance activities as well as enhanced air policing, air patrols with our NATO allies," said Rear Admiral Paul Spedero, Carrier Group 8 commander. "The mission really shifted to doing as much as we could with NATO."

Spedero continued: "The most important thing was for us to go reaffirm our nation's resolve and commitment to the NATO alliance, exercising with them, conducting integrated operations with them, and standing as a deterrent to anyone that would further diminish the security and stability in the area."

Family members awaiting their returning sailors said the worst thing was the uncertainty.

"That's the hard part. You don't know when they're going to come back. And the deployment was extended a couple of times. So, it's a moving target," said Mark Pellcciotti, father of a Truman crew member.

His wife Debbie agreed.

"It's been very difficult, very stressful," she said. "But we're beyond excited to see her."

Gwynne Meacham, the mother of another Truman sailor, concurred.

"You just have to continue to pray, ask God, just keep every single one of those souls safe and return them home," she said, adding that this was "a fabulous day."

The Truman's commanding officer, Captain Gavin Duff, said the family members back on the home-front were crucial to the ship's success during its nearly nine and half month voyage.

"We could not have done this deployment without the sacrifice of our loved ones," he said. "They will always have our sincerest gratitude and love. Just like them, we've been counting down the minutes. We look forward to our reunion. And we look forward to our time with them."