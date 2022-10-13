2022 Midterm Election Voter Guide

Example video title will go here for this video

The Midterm General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Here is everything you need to know about where, when, and how to cast your vote.

How do I check that my ballot was counted?

For voters, it's important to know where and how to both register to vote and also to check if you are registered.

There are a number of ways you can vote in Virginia and North Carolina , and there are deadlines if you want to be able to vote by Election Day.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 13News Now has everything you need to know before you vote in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina.

There are also several system changes since the 2020 election. To learn more about those changes and to find out where your polling location is if you aren't sure, check out the Virginia Department of Elections website.

While most Virginians know that you'll be able to head to the polls to make your voice heard on Nov. 8, there are other important dates to keep an eye out for ahead of the big day. As always, remember to bring a valid government-issued ID.

Registered voters in North Carolina may request a sample ballot from the North Carolina State Board of Elections , containing all the races for their mail address, here to see what exactly is on their ballot this year.

There are also several statewide judicial elections, state legislative elections, and local elections for numerous positions like school board, mayor city council, and more.

The 1st District is an open seat, as Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield is retiring. Republican Sandy Smith and Democrat Don Davis are running in this district.

There are two congressional races that cover northeastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks: North Carolina's 1st Congressional District and the 3rd Congressional District.

This year, there is an open U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina, vacated by retiring Republican Senator Richard Burr. Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley are seeking to replace him.

Choose your locality below to be taken to their website:

In Virginia, there is no state-run centralized website to view sample ballots. Instead, different city and county registrars have made their sample ballots available online.

Check back here as we add more election profiles leading up to Election Day.

Additionally, there are numerous local elections for positions like city council, mayor, and school board.

Election Profile: Virginia's 3rd Congressional District is currently represented by Democrat Bobby Scott. He is being challenged by Republican Terry Namkung.

Virginia's 2nd Congressional District is currently represented by Democrat Elaine Luria. Republican Jen Kiggans is running against Luria.

Election Profile : Virginia's 1st Congressional District is currently represented by Republican Rob Wittman. Democrat Herb Jones and independent candidate David Foster are running against him.

There are no state-wide races in Virginia this year, but the U.S. House of Representatives is up for election. The 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Congressional Districts cover Hampton Roads.

If you recently moved to North Carolina or you haven't voted in several years, the North Carolina State Board of Elections will tell you if you are registered to vote in North Carolina .

The Virginia Department of Elections has an online portal where you can register to vote, check your registration status, find your polling place, or apply to vote absentee by mail.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections , to be eligible to vote in Virginia elections, people must:

When does voter registration end? :

Virginia

A new law is giving voters in Virginia more flexibility when it comes time to cast their ballot.

In the past, if a person wanted to vote in the November election, they had to make sure they were registered before a deadline that was typically set a few weeks earlier.

There is still a deadline if you want to register online for in-person or mail-in voting: it's Monday, Oct. 17.

But starting this year, Virginia is also offering same-day voter registration. That means if you go in person to cast your ballot, you can register at that time if you haven't already done so.

Same-day registration does mean you will have to vote with a provisional ballot, however, meaning elections officials will have to verify the voters' paperwork before the ballot can count.

North Carolina

The voter registration deadline in North Carolina is Friday, Oct. 14 by 5 p.m., which is 25 days before the general election.

If you are not registered in a county or miss the Oct. 14 deadline, you may still register to vote in person using same-day registration during the one-stop early voting period. That runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 5.

Complete details on registering to vote in North Carolina and the qualifications you need to meet can be found on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

If you miss the North Carolina deadline for registering, you can still register to vote in person using same-day registration in your county from Oct. 20 through Nov. 5. More information on same-day registration is on the NCBE website.