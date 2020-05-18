Cities, towns in Hampton Roads, on Eastern Shore hold elections May 19

NORFOLK, Va. — Voters in several cities and towns in Hampton Roads and on the Eastern Shore will be at the polls on Tuesday, May 19.
These were some of the races that were delayed in Virginia because of the coronavirus pandemic. They cover a number of positions, including ones on city and town councils, school boards, and offices of mayor.
In Hampton Roads, people will elect mayors in Hampton and Chesapeake. Both cities have council seats open, as do Norfolk, Newport News, Williamsburg, Smithfield, Franklin, Courtland, and Ivor.
Several towns on the Eastern Shore will elect people to their respective councils, too.
Elections to school boards take place in Hampton Roads and on the Eastern Shore.
Southside
CHESAPEAKE
Mayor
Richard W. West
Steffanie L. Aubuchon
L. T. “Len” Myers II
Palmer D. Smith
City Council (3 seats)
Don J. Carey III
Les Smith, Jr.
Robert C. Ike, Jr.
Dwight M. Parker
S. Z. “Debbie” Ritter
Victoria T. A. “Vic” Nicholls
Sharon “Crab Lady” Johnson-Clayton
School Board (4 seats)
Sam L. Boone, Jr.
Victoria L. Proffitt
Angela B. “Angie” Swygert
Gayle M. Gilmore
Thomas L. Mercer, Sr.
Shirley P. Auguste
COURTLAND
Town Council / District C (2 seats)
Stanley Adam Piersa Jr.
Lou Anne Davis
Sandra E. Joyner
FRANKLIN
City Council / District 4 (1 seat)
Henri A. Porter
Linwood W. Johnson III
IVOR
Town Council (6 seats)
Frank Cook
H. Massey Joyner
Charles Stallard
C. Merrell Carr Jr.
Roland Nelson Britt
Paul S. Kea Jr.
Judith D. Radford
Bobby L. Crumpler
NORFOLK
School Board
Superward 6 (1 seat)
Noelle M. Gabriel
Matthew J. Moynihan
School Board
Superward 7 (1 seat)
Rodney A. Jordan
George W. “Billy” Cook, Jr.
SMITHFIELD
Town Council (3 seats)
Denise Newby Tynes
Michael G. Smith
Randy Pack
Renee K. Rountree
Peninsula
HAMPTON
Mayor
Richelle D. Wallace
Chris C. Carter
Donnie R. Tuck
City Council (3 Seats)
Lance “Woo” Jones Jr.
Chris O. Snead
Chris L. Bowman
W. H. “Billy” Hobbs, Jr.
A. C. Cordoza
School Board (4 seats)
Ann Stephens Cherry
Tina Banks-Gray
Reginald C. Woodhouse
Stephanie Jackson Afonja
Phyllis Taylor Henry
William R. Melgaard
NEWPORT NEWS
City Council
Central / Seat A (1 seat)
Cleon M. Long
Patricia P. “Pat” Woodbury
North / Seat A (1 seat)
Marcellus L. Harris Iii
Robert S. “Rob” Coleman
South / Seat A (1 seat)
Tina L. Vick
Hakima A. Muhammad
Iva Mae Schroyer
Latonya A. “Abys” Wallace
School Board
Central (1 seat)
Holly K. Kidd
Maritsa A. Alger
Peter J. Mercier III
Rebecca Shwayder Aman
Cameron E. Bertrand
South
Marlon A. Pendergraft Sr.
John R. Eley III
WILLIAMSBURG
City Council (3 seats)
Barbara L. Ramsey
W. P. “Pat” Dent
Paul T. Freiling
Caleb T. Rogers
Eastern Shore
CAPE CHARLES
Town Council (3 seats)
Herbert A. “Herb” Thom Jr.
Andrew J. “Andy” Buchholz
Charles F. “Sambo” Brown
Andrew C. Follmer
Steven R. Bennett
CHINCOTEAGUE
Town Council (3 Seats) / 1 Precinct
Denise P. Bowden
William T. McComb, Jr.
Gene Wayne Taylor
Patricia E. Farley
HALLWOOD
Town Council (6 seats)
Harvey W. Elliott, Jr.
Evonne B. Elliott
John W. Smith, Jr.
Elwood Stanley Young
Stephanie A. Clougherty
Timothy C. Clougherty, Sr.
Pamela G. Riffey
Claude M. Linton
Nicole A. Moore
PARKSLEY
Mayor
Frank A. Russell II
Ronnie Wayne Marshall Jr.
Town Council (3 seats)
Julie A. Nash
D. Diann Bendix
Richard A. Taylor
Dana T. Bundick
Francis C. Welch