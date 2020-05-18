x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

elections

Cities, towns in Hampton Roads, on Eastern Shore hold elections May 19

Voters will decide who will fill a number of seats in cities and towns in the area. The offices include mayor, council members, and school board members.

NORFOLK, Va. — Voters in several cities and towns in Hampton Roads and on the Eastern Shore will be at the polls on Tuesday, May 19.

These were some of the races that were delayed in Virginia because of the coronavirus pandemic. They cover a number of positions, including ones on city and town councils, school boards, and offices of mayor.

In Hampton Roads, people will elect mayors in Hampton and Chesapeake. Both cities have council seats open, as do Norfolk, Newport News, Williamsburg, Smithfield, Franklin, Courtland, and Ivor.

Several towns on the Eastern Shore will elect people to their respective councils, too.

Elections to school boards take place in Hampton Roads and on the Eastern Shore.

You can find more information about voting in Virginia here.

We have a full list of the elections that are taking place in the area below. After polls close, you'll be able to see results here.

Southside 

CHESAPEAKE

Mayor

            Richard W. West

            Steffanie L. Aubuchon

            L. T. “Len” Myers II

            Palmer D. Smith

City Council (3 seats)

            Don J. Carey III

            Les Smith, Jr.

            Robert C. Ike, Jr.

            Dwight M. Parker

            S. Z. “Debbie” Ritter

            Victoria T. A. “Vic” Nicholls

            Sharon “Crab Lady” Johnson-Clayton

School Board (4 seats)

            Sam L. Boone, Jr.

            Victoria L. Proffitt

            Angela B. “Angie” Swygert

            Gayle M. Gilmore

            Thomas L. Mercer, Sr.

            Shirley P. Auguste

COURTLAND

 Town Council / District C (2 seats)                

            Stanley Adam Piersa Jr.

            Lou Anne Davis

            Sandra E. Joyner

FRANKLIN

City Council / District 4 (1 seat)

            Henri A. Porter

            Linwood W. Johnson III

IVOR

Town Council (6 seats)

            Frank Cook

            H. Massey Joyner

            Charles Stallard

            C. Merrell Carr Jr.

            Roland Nelson Britt

            Paul S. Kea Jr.

            Judith D. Radford

            Bobby L. Crumpler

NORFOLK

 

School Board 

            Superward 6 (1 seat)

                        Noelle M. Gabriel

                        Matthew J. Moynihan

School Board

            Superward 7 (1 seat)

                        Rodney A. Jordan

                        George W. “Billy” Cook, Jr.

SMITHFIELD

Town Council (3 seats)

            Denise Newby Tynes

            Michael G. Smith

            Randy Pack

            Renee K. Rountree

RELATED: Virginia Republicans oppose loosening of rules on mail-in voting, cite possible voter fraud

RELATED: Herring praises federal judge's ruling on absentee voting witness requirement

Peninsula

HAMPTON

Mayor

            Richelle D. Wallace

            Chris C. Carter

            Donnie R. Tuck

City Council (3 Seats)

            Lance “Woo” Jones Jr.

            Chris O. Snead

            Chris L. Bowman

            W. H. “Billy” Hobbs, Jr.

            A. C. Cordoza

School Board (4 seats)

            Ann Stephens Cherry

            Tina Banks-Gray

            Reginald C. Woodhouse

            Stephanie Jackson Afonja

            Phyllis Taylor Henry

            William R. Melgaard

NEWPORT NEWS

City Council

            Central / Seat A (1 seat)

                        Cleon M. Long

                        Patricia P. “Pat” Woodbury

            North / Seat A (1 seat)

                        Marcellus L. Harris Iii

                        Robert S. “Rob” Coleman

South / Seat A (1 seat)

                        Tina L. Vick

                        Hakima A. Muhammad

                        Iva Mae Schroyer

                        Latonya A. “Abys” Wallace

School Board

            Central (1 seat)

                        Holly K. Kidd

                        Maritsa A. Alger

                        Peter J. Mercier III

                        Rebecca Shwayder Aman

                        Cameron E. Bertrand 

            South

                        Marlon A. Pendergraft Sr.

                        John R. Eley III

WILLIAMSBURG

 City Council (3 seats)

            Barbara L. Ramsey

            W. P. “Pat” Dent

            Paul T. Freiling

            Caleb T. Rogers

RELATED: Mayors encourage absentee voting ahead of May elections

RELATED: Northam pushes back May elections, June primaries by two weeks

Eastern Shore

CAPE CHARLES

Town Council (3 seats)

            Herbert A. “Herb” Thom Jr.

            Andrew J. “Andy” Buchholz

            Charles F. “Sambo” Brown

            Andrew C. Follmer

            Steven R. Bennett

CHINCOTEAGUE

Town Council (3 Seats) / 1 Precinct

            Denise P. Bowden

            William T. McComb, Jr.

            Gene Wayne Taylor

            Patricia E. Farley

HALLWOOD

Town Council (6 seats)

            Harvey W. Elliott, Jr.

            Evonne B. Elliott

            John W. Smith, Jr.

            Elwood Stanley Young

            Stephanie A. Clougherty

            Timothy C. Clougherty, Sr.

            Pamela G. Riffey

            Claude M. Linton

            Nicole A. Moore

PARKSLEY

 Mayor

            Frank A. Russell II

            Ronnie Wayne Marshall Jr.

Town Council (3 seats)

            Julie A. Nash

            D. Diann Bendix

            Richard A. Taylor

            Dana T. Bundick

            Francis C. Welch