Cities, towns in Hampton Roads, on Eastern Shore hold elections May 19

Voters will decide who will fill a number of seats in cities and towns in the area. The offices include mayor, council members, and school board members.

NORFOLK, Va. — Voters in several cities and towns in Hampton Roads and on the Eastern Shore will be at the polls on Tuesday, May 19.

These were some of the races that were delayed in Virginia because of the coronavirus pandemic. They cover a number of positions, including ones on city and town councils, school boards, and offices of mayor.

In Hampton Roads, people will elect mayors in Hampton and Chesapeake. Both cities have council seats open, as do Norfolk, Newport News, Williamsburg, Smithfield, Franklin, Courtland, and Ivor.

Several towns on the Eastern Shore will elect people to their respective councils, too.

Elections to school boards take place in Hampton Roads and on the Eastern Shore.

You can find more information about voting in Virginia here.

We have a full list of the elections that are taking place in the area below. After polls close, you'll be able to see results here.

Southside

CHESAPEAKE

Mayor

Richard W. West

Steffanie L. Aubuchon

L. T. “Len” Myers II

Palmer D. Smith

City Council (3 seats)

Don J. Carey III

Les Smith, Jr.

Robert C. Ike, Jr.

Dwight M. Parker

S. Z. “Debbie” Ritter

Victoria T. A. “Vic” Nicholls

Sharon “Crab Lady” Johnson-Clayton

School Board (4 seats)

Sam L. Boone, Jr.

Victoria L. Proffitt

Angela B. “Angie” Swygert

Gayle M. Gilmore

Thomas L. Mercer, Sr.

Shirley P. Auguste

COURTLAND

Town Council / District C (2 seats)

Stanley Adam Piersa Jr.

Lou Anne Davis

Sandra E. Joyner

FRANKLIN

City Council / District 4 (1 seat)

Henri A. Porter

Linwood W. Johnson III

IVOR

Town Council (6 seats)

Frank Cook

H. Massey Joyner

Charles Stallard

C. Merrell Carr Jr.

Roland Nelson Britt

Paul S. Kea Jr.

Judith D. Radford

Bobby L. Crumpler

NORFOLK

School Board

Superward 6 (1 seat)

Noelle M. Gabriel

Matthew J. Moynihan

School Board

Superward 7 (1 seat)

Rodney A. Jordan

George W. “Billy” Cook, Jr.

SMITHFIELD

Town Council (3 seats)

Denise Newby Tynes

Michael G. Smith

Randy Pack

Renee K. Rountree

Peninsula

HAMPTON

Mayor

Richelle D. Wallace

Chris C. Carter

Donnie R. Tuck

City Council (3 Seats)

Lance “Woo” Jones Jr.

Chris O. Snead

Chris L. Bowman

W. H. “Billy” Hobbs, Jr.

A. C. Cordoza

School Board (4 seats)

Ann Stephens Cherry

Tina Banks-Gray

Reginald C. Woodhouse

Stephanie Jackson Afonja

Phyllis Taylor Henry

William R. Melgaard

NEWPORT NEWS

City Council

Central / Seat A (1 seat)

Cleon M. Long

Patricia P. “Pat” Woodbury

North / Seat A (1 seat)

Marcellus L. Harris Iii

Robert S. “Rob” Coleman

South / Seat A (1 seat)

Tina L. Vick

Hakima A. Muhammad

Iva Mae Schroyer

Latonya A. “Abys” Wallace

School Board

Central (1 seat)

Holly K. Kidd

Maritsa A. Alger

Peter J. Mercier III

Rebecca Shwayder Aman

Cameron E. Bertrand

South

Marlon A. Pendergraft Sr.

John R. Eley III

WILLIAMSBURG

City Council (3 seats)

Barbara L. Ramsey

W. P. “Pat” Dent

Paul T. Freiling

Caleb T. Rogers

Eastern Shore

CAPE CHARLES

Town Council (3 seats)

Herbert A. “Herb” Thom Jr.

Andrew J. “Andy” Buchholz

Charles F. “Sambo” Brown

Andrew C. Follmer

Steven R. Bennett

CHINCOTEAGUE

Town Council (3 Seats) / 1 Precinct

Denise P. Bowden

William T. McComb, Jr.

Gene Wayne Taylor

Patricia E. Farley

HALLWOOD

Town Council (6 seats)

Harvey W. Elliott, Jr.

Evonne B. Elliott

John W. Smith, Jr.

Elwood Stanley Young

Stephanie A. Clougherty

Timothy C. Clougherty, Sr.

Pamela G. Riffey

Claude M. Linton

Nicole A. Moore

PARKSLEY

Mayor

Frank A. Russell II

Ronnie Wayne Marshall Jr.

Town Council (3 seats)

Julie A. Nash

D. Diann Bendix

Richard A. Taylor

Dana T. Bundick