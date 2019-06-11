VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Democrat Nancy Guy is claiming victory over incumbent Chris Stolle for the 83rd House of Delegates seat.

But the unofficial final vote total shows she won by the slimmest of margins: only 18 votes separate the two candidates.

That's less than a 1 percent margin, which means a recount is possible.

Guy is still celebrating her victory and said she looks forward to joining the new Democratic majority in the House.

"I think the new leadership is going to let things get to the floor that have not been on the floor before," she said. "Things like the ratification of the ERA [Equal Rights Amendment], common-sense gun safety rules, minimum wage increases... issues that have been bottled up for a long, long time."

The 83rd House District includes parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

The possibility of a recount in a House district race may give Hampton Roads residents a sense of deja vu; in 2017 another local House election -- House District 94 -- saw a contentious race between Republican David Yancey and Democrat Shelly Simonds that underwent multiple recounts with single-vote margins, ultimately leading to a tie that was resolved by pulling a name out of a bowl.

The stakes for this race are not quite as high this go-round, however. The result of the District 94 race ultimately determined who would control the House of Delegates -- Yancey won and the Republicans maintained control.

But on Tuesday night, Democrats were able to flip enough seats to gain control of the chamber, regardless of the ultimate outcome between Guy and Stolle.

