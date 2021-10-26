Go to the polls: Hampton Roads Transit not collecting fares on Election Day 2021

The free fares apply to all of HRT's bus, light rail, ferry and paratransit services.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: the video above is on file from Oct. 25, 2021.

If you need a ride to go vote in the upcoming Virginia elections, Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is not collecting fares on Election Day.

The free fares will go from the start of the transit day on Nov. 2 until the end. It applies to all of HRT's bus, light rail, ferry and paratransit services across Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Newport News, Hampton, Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

To find the nearest route, visit HRT's website. To find your local polling place, visit the Virginia Department of Election's website.