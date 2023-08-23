Want to work the polls for Virginia's November elections? Here's how to sign up.

Virginia's Election Day is Nov. 7 and early voting starts Sept. 22. All 140 seats in the General Assembly will be on the ballot.

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants people to sign up to work during the November 2023 elections.

Officers of election, Virginia's title for poll workers, help ensure that Virginia's elections are accurate and secure. More than 15,000 officers of election will be needed for Election Day polling locations and early voting locations every day that they're open.

“We are grateful to Virginia’s Officers of Election who staff polling places, check-in voters and ensure accurate and secure elections in the Commonwealth,” Youngkin wrote in a news release. “But as some of our most reliable, long-serving officers are retiring, we need new officers to sustain our efforts. We are asking every eligible voter in Virginia to consider serving their community in this way.”

To serve as an officer of election, you'll have to be a qualified Virginia voter. Workers are compensated for their service and under Virginia law, employers are required to allow anyone who works to take leave on Election Day without using vacation time or being subject to disciplinary action.

Virginia's Election Day is Nov. 7 and early voting starts Sept. 22. All 140 seats in the General Assembly will be on the ballot.