REV UP Virginia hosts disability voting rights event in Norfolk

Saturday's event helped register people to vote and taught people about accessible voting options that anyone can use.

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 15% of voters in Virginia are either disabled or live with a person who has disabilities, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Mayor's Committee for Persons with Disabilities.

They, along with other disability advocates around Hampton Roads, held a voter registration event on Saturday. It was hosted by REV UP Virginia, which stands for "Register, Educate, Vote, Use your Power".

"For example, there's curbside voting," said organizer Carolyn Caywood. "I've used that and been very grateful. There's early voting which allows you to go down to the voter registrar at your convenience. There's voting by mail -- which you no longer need to justify -- you can just apply and do it."

Caywood added that polls are all supposed to be accessible for people with disabilities but can range in terms of how accessible they are.