Special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District set for January 10

The seat became open Tuesday after Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans resigned ahead of joining the U.S. House in January.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A special election for the Virginia Senate's 7th District is set for Jan. 10, 2023, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Tuesday.

The election will fill the seat that Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans held since 2020. She resigned the seat Tuesday after winning the U.S. House election in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria.

Whoever wins the election will serve the last year of Kiggans' Senate term, which expires in January 2024. The district covers parts of Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

So far, two candidates have declared their candidacy for the open seat: Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse and U.S. Navy veteran Kevin Adams.

Earlier this year, Rouse, a Democrat, announced he would run for the Virginia Senate's newly-drawn 22nd District in the November 2023 elections, but he jumped into the 7th District race Monday ahead of Kiggans' resignation.

Adams announced his candidacy for the open seat on Nov. 9 as a Republican.

A Democratic win in the 7th District would expand the party's slim majority of 21 seats in the Virginia Senate, compared to Republicans' 19 seats prior to Kiggans' resignation.