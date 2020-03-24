Voters can request absentee ballots for Norfolk election because of coronavirus

The deadline to register for the Norfolk general election is April 13, 2020. Voters can request an absentee ballot by mail to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Office of Elections encouraged residents Monday to participate in the city's upcoming election from home.

The city said anyone can request an absentee ballot by April 13 by filling out their paper or online form and selecting "disability or illness" under "choose an absentee ballot reason."

People can request an absentee ballot by mail up through April 28 at 5 p.m.

The May 5 election will help select the city's mayor, city council and school board.

The office of elections said that even though Norfolk public buildings are closed, they are offering limited curbside services during regular office hours.