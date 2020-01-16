×
Judge upholds governor's ban on weapons at gun rally

A judge has upheld the Virginia governor's ban on all types of weapons at a pro-gun rally planned for next week. 

Gov. Ralph Northam had announced the ban on Wednesday as he declared a state of emergency over threats of "armed militia groups storming our Capitol." 

The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gunowners of America filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against the ban. 

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi Taylor's order Thursday came hours after the FBI announced the arrest of three alleged white supremacists in Maryland. 

Virginia's solicitor general told the judge that law enforcement identified "credible evidence" that armed out-of-state groups planned to come to Virginia with the possible intention of participating in a "violent insurrection."   

