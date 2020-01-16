Judge upholds governor's ban on weapons at gun rally

Gov. Ralph Northam announced a state of emergency and banned all weapons from the rally at the Capitol. Two gun rights groups filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction.

A judge has upheld the Virginia governor's ban on all types of weapons at a pro-gun rally planned for next week.

Gov. Ralph Northam had announced the ban on Wednesday as he declared a state of emergency over threats of "armed militia groups storming our Capitol."

The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gunowners of America filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against the ban.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi Taylor's order Thursday came hours after the FBI announced the arrest of three alleged white supremacists in Maryland.