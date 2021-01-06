Virginia Dems to decide: Return McAuliffe or chart new path?

The question of voters in the primary election is whether the political veteran with years of experience is the right man for the moment in a nation deeply divided.

RICHMOND, Va. — In his quest for a second term as Virginia governor, Terry McAuliffe is heading into next week's five-way Democratic primary with an undeniable lead in public polling, name recognition, endorsements and money.

But the question facing voters in the primary election is whether the political veteran with decades of experience is the right man for the moment in a state and nation deeply divided and in the throes of unsettling change.