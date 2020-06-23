Considering the role of Trump in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District

The President carried the district in 2016, He's endorsed Scott Taylor in 2020 Republican primary.

NORFOLK, Va. — President Donald J.Trump has now weighed in on Tuesday's Virginia Second Congressional District Primary.

He has given his "complete and total endorsement" to Scott Taylor, calling him in a tweet, a "fighter" who is "strong on the border, the military and the second amendment."

"I'm super humbled and appreciative of the President's support, of course," said Taylor.

The other two candidates in the contest have expressed admiration and support for the President.

"I'm supporting Trump on the economy, what he's done on various policies, what he's done around the world," said Ben Loyola. "It's not an apologetic tour. It's an America First tour."

And, said Jarome Bell: "That's one thing you can say about President Trump. He's a straightforward guy. And he's like me. He's a fighter and outsider. He's going to let you know what he's thinking. He's going to let you know where he stands."

Christopher Newport University political analyst Quentin Kidd says whoever wins the primary will do whatever he can to tie himself to Trump heading into the November general election.

"The Republicans who turn out to voter for Donald Trump are going to be energized and excited to vote for Donald Trump," he said. "The Republican candidate in the 2nd Congressional District needs that percentage of voters who vote for Trump to also vote for them.".

In 2016, President Trump carried the second district by 3 percentage points over Hillary Clinton, garnering more than 156,000 votes.