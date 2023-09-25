Norfolk Gourmet Golf Tournament to offer fun day of golf, prizes and food

The event will take place at Sewells Point Golf Course to support Norfolk's tourism industry.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two local organizations are coming together in October to support Norfolk's tourism and hospitality industry with a fun day of golf and food.

The 20th Annual Gourmet Golf Tournament will take place Oct. 13 at Sewells Point Golf Course. There will be prizes and contests, beer and other refreshments, along with golf.

The event will support the Norfolk Tourism Foundation, which works to make Norfolk a better place to visit and live, and the CROP Foundation, which encourages young students to study culinary, food policy, and agriculture-related careers.

According to organizers, the event is sold out, but many holes are still in need of sponsorship. Both organizations also seek financial support for scholarships, either as a business or as an individual donor.