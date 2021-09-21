Bicyclist killed after car crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is on file from June 2021.
A Chesapeake bicyclist died from his injuries after a car crashed into him Saturday night.
Detective A. Robare with the Chesapeake Police Department said the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sept. 18.
Police rushed to the 2800 block of South Military Highway to help someone who had reportedly been hit by a car.
Officers found a bicyclist who had been hit by a car. They're still investigating the crash and didn't say how it happened.
Robare said the driver of the sedan stayed at the scene while first responders took the bicyclist, 60-year-old Julius Bernard, to the hospital.
He died from his injuries.
So far, the police department hasn't filed any charges against the driver of the car.
If you know anything that could help police with this case, please call the Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.