Bicyclist killed after car crash in Chesapeake

A 60-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car on South Military Highway in Chesapeake. He later died of his injuries.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is on file from June 2021.

A Chesapeake bicyclist died from his injuries after a car crashed into him Saturday night.

Detective A. Robare with the Chesapeake Police Department said the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Police rushed to the 2800 block of South Military Highway to help someone who had reportedly been hit by a car.

Officers found a bicyclist who had been hit by a car. They're still investigating the crash and didn't say how it happened.

Robare said the driver of the sedan stayed at the scene while first responders took the bicyclist, 60-year-old Julius Bernard, to the hospital.

He died from his injuries.

So far, the police department hasn't filed any charges against the driver of the car.