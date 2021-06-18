Man rushed to hospital after Norfolk crash, police say he may not survive

NORFOLK, Va. — A car crash on Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday evening.
A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:20 p.m.
After police reached the 8500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard, they rushed the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Officials didn't share his name.
Around 7:15 p.m., police asked people to try not to drive in that area while they were working to get the road cleared.
