Man rushed to hospital after Norfolk crash, police say he may not survive

After police reached the 8500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard, they rushed the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Officials asked people to avoid the area.
Credit: astrosystem - stock.adobe.com

NORFOLK, Va. — A car crash on Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday evening.

A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:20 p.m.

After police reached the 8500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard, they rushed the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Officials didn't share his name.

Around 7:15 p.m., police asked people to try not to drive in that area while they were working to get the road cleared.

This is a developing story.

