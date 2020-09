Police asked drivers to avoid the area of Hampton Boulevard and West Little Creek Road while they investigated the single-vehicle crash.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police asked drivers to avoid the area of Hampton Boulevard and West Little Creek Road Monday morning while they investigated a serious single-vehicle wreck.

A tweet from the department said the first calls about the crash came in around 7:30 a.m.

When police got to the scene, a man was suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police did not say how long they anticipated to be at the scene.