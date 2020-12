The accident happened around 1:45 a.m. on I-95, near mile marker 165, said a spokesperson.

FAIRFAX, Va. — The Virginia State Police said a Norfolk man died in a crash Thursday morning in Fairfax.

The accident happened around 1:45 a.m. on I-95, near mile marker 165, said a spokesperson.

Nathaniel Thurman, 50, was driving a GMC Terrain. Police said his car ran into the back of a tractor trailer, which was parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes.