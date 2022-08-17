Tractor-trailer goes off I-664 in Newport News, Hampton; driver seriously hurt

The truck went off the road in Newport News and landed in Hampton. Further complicating the situation, the truck created a hazmat concern.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A tractor-trailer driving down Interstate 664 in Newport News left the highway Wednesday morning and crashed down an embankment. The driver was seriously hurt.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police (VSP), was at the scene near the Aberdeen Road exit around 11 a.m.

She said the truck crashed through the guardrail, and medics found the driver "in critical condition." She didn't share the person's name but said they had to be rushed to the hospital.

The truck went off the road in Newport News, and landed in the city of Hampton, near a railroad. Anaya said the Aberdeen roadway had to be closed.

Further complicating the situation, the crashed truck created a hazmat concern. The Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue is working on that.

Anaya said CSX came out to help move the tractor-trailer, because of how close it landed to the train tracks.