Hampton Roads experiencing tidal flooding amid Idalia impacts

Due to the flooding, the City of Norfolk has opened two free parking facilities beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday.

NORFOLK, Va. — As Hampton Roads feels the impacts of Tropical Storm Idalia on Thursday, tidal flooding is popping up in several places.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Coastal Flood Warning for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Newport News, Hampton, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Surry County, Isle of Wight County and Poquoson County until 2 a.m. Saturday. Virginia Beach is also under a warning until 2 p.m. Friday.

During this time, up to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways, according to NWS. Much of the flooding stems from sustained northeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour.

Norfolk opens free parking spaces due to tidal flooding

The parking spots are the York Street Garage at 215 West York Street, and the Brambleton Lot at 494 St Paul's Boulevard. They will be open until Saturday at noon.

Norfolk offers flood routes on Waze

The Waze app gives real-time flooding updates on flooded streets in Norfolk by providing pop-up icons and audio alerts to warn of flooded streets along routes.

Several Chesapeake roads closed due to tidal flooding

In Chesapeake, several roads are closed due to high water levels:

Bainbridge Boulevard at Portlock Road

Bainbridge Boulevard at Freeman Avenue

Mapleshore Drive at Fernwood Farms Road

High water levels have also been reported on the following roads:

Deepwater Drive at Bells Mill Road

Sunlight Drive at Deepwater Drive

5100 block Bainbridge Boulevard

The area of Fernwood Farms Road

2116 Indian Creek Drive