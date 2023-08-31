Idalia forecast: When will the tropical storm move out from North Carolina, Virginia?

The National Hurricane Center said winds are increasing particularly over the Outer Banks and the Pamlico Sound in North Carolina.

NORFOLK, Va. — Heavy rainfall and increasing winds are battering eastern North Carolina as Tropical Storm Idalia moves through the coastal areas Thursday morning.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the center of the storm is 65 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Its impacts can be felt as far as the Outer Banks and even the Hampton Roads area of Virginia.

The storm coupled with higher pressure northwest of the region is producing gusty northeast winds over North Carolina and southeast Virginia. The NHC said winds are increasing particularly over the Outer Banks and the Pamlico Sound.

The storm made landfall Wednesday morning on Florida's Big Bend as a Category 3 hurricane before moving into Georgia and the Carolinas, leaving catastrophic damage in its path. While over southeastern Georgia, the storm weakened into a tropical storm.

The center will pass south of Cape Hatteras in North Carolina but is expected to maintain its strength into the afternoon. With Idalia being a relatively quick mover, the rain will taper off after lunchtime, and we will see the sunshine breaking through the clouds by early evening. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Tropical storm, flash flood warnings in North Carolina; Wind advisory for Hampton Roads

In North Carolina, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the South Santee River northward to the North Carolina-Virginia border. The Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds are also included.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Beaufort Inlet to Ocracoke Inlet, with the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers included as well.

There are several Flash Flood Warnings in effect in northeastern North Carolina. One lasts until 11:45 a.m. and covers northeastern Carteret County, southern Dare County and southeastern Hyde County, which includes much of Hatteras Island and all of Ocracoke Island.

The other two warnings cover southern Chowan County and southwestern Perquimans County until 11:30 a.m., and Currituck County until 12:45 p.m.

On the Virginia side, a Wind Advisory is in effect for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Virginia Beach, Poquoson and Northampton County until 7 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, which could result in power outages.