As Ian moves north, most of Outer Banks under tropical storm warning, storm surge watch

The warning and watch cover most of North Carolina's coastline, stretching from the state line with South Carolina to Duck in Dare County.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Most of North Carolina's Outer Banks are under a tropical storm warning and storm surge watch ahead of expected impacts from Tropical Storm Ian.

The notices come after Ian left a path of destruction across Florida, largely stemming from catastrophic flooding and strong winds. The storm is expected to continue north toward the Carolinas and Virginia.

Coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible tornadoes, and strong winds are expected in eastern North Carolina through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Morehead City.

Dare County officials said ocean overwash is possible, especially along vulnerable stretches of N.C. Highway 12. Those who live on oceanfront properties are encouraged to take action to protect property from flooding.

They also warned people to avoid swimming in the ocean due to strong rip currents caused by strong winds and rough surf.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said crews are working to shore up sand dunes that protect N.C. Highway 12.

As we said earlier this morning, we will have crews out along NC 12 today shoring up dune lines as #Ian gets closer. Please slow down and give them space to get their work done! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/eIxRiHadUS — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) September 29, 2022

In response to the storm, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency to assure the state is ready for its impacts.