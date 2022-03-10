Flooding expectations continue to lower; Here's how they look for Norfolk, Yorktown, Outer Banks

13News Now's meteorologists have been observing the tidal levels, and they've been lower than what was previously forecasted.

NORFOLK, Va. — The forecast guidance is finally backing off on flooding predictions for Hampton Roads.

We still anticipate some tidal flooding, but the tide forecasts are continuing to come down from what they were Sunday night.

Moderate tidal flooding is expected this afternoon and early evening, and there could still be some major tidal flooding in some spots; especially areas that open to the north, like the Lynnhaven Inlet and the Little Creek Inlet.

In storms like this, you get water pushing into those inlets from the Chesapeake bay, and filling those areas, bringing the tide levels up a bit.

Norfolk, Sewell's Point

Sewell's Point is expecting to get moderate tidal flooding just before 4 p.m. Monday, and could see some more minor flooding early Tuesday morning, around 4:30 a.m.

Tuesday afternoon should bring another round of minor tidal flooding.





Yorktown

Yorktown is expecting minor flooding around 4 p.m. Monday, and will likely see levels just a little bit higher early Tuesday morning. High tide is 5 a.m.

That tide will come back just after 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, but be lower, putting it in the "nuisance" flooding level.

Duck Pier

Duck, North Carolina could still see major tidal flooding about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. That area is forecasted to get some of the highest water levels in the area.