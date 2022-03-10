Live updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads

Forecasts for tidal flooding today are continuing to trend lower from what was expected. Hampton Roads should see its highest water 4-6 p.m. Monday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic.

The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical storm Ian combine with a cold front, and Hampton Roads could face significant tidal flooding Monday afternoon and evening because of it.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for the region until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Many school divisions have cancelled classes on Monday, city buildings are closing and state of emergencies have been declared.

Follow along below for the latest updates from our 13News Now reporters and meteorologists on how the region is dealing with the flooding event today.

1:44 p.m. - Rough surf, gusty winds in OBX

Reporter Dana Smith is in the Outer Banks, where Emergency Management says they are preparing for moderate to major flooding from the ocean and mild to moderate flooding from the sound. They're asking residents to avoid being in or near the water.

Rough surf for OBX. Emergency management officials say they're expecting “moderate to major” ocean side flooding and “mild to moderate” sound side flooding this afternoon. A gusty breeze coming in from the sea that you can feel on the dunes, but stay out of the water. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/47IbJ4KMYC — Dana Smith (@13DanaSmith) October 3, 2022

1:40 p.m. Williamsburg National Night Out Cancelled

A spokesperson for the city of Williamsburg said the event location is no longer suitable due to the amount of rain that has fallen there.

The spokesperson made sure to acknowledge all the hard work that went into planning the event, and said they're looking forward to 2023.

1:40 p.m. - Rough surf at Buckroe Beach, Hampton

Reporter Allison Bazzle is in Hampton, checking on tidal conditions there. At Buckroe Beach, she saw rough surf approaching a line of raised homes.

We are near Buckroe Beach in Hampton at the Salt Ponds Public Beach. Fortunately, many homes here are on stilts. But the surf is very rough. pic.twitter.com/C5Zu2CqLd8 — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) October 3, 2022

1:15 p.m. - Outer Banks prepares for flooding

It's windy in the Outer Banks early Monday afternoon, but it’s not raining and there's little to no flooding. The ocean surf is quite high and much of the beach is covered by waves. The sound looks fine, but high tide is apparent.

Dare County Emergency Management Director Drew Pearson said they’re expecting “mild to moderate” sound-side flooding and “moderate to major” ocean-side flooding. He said homes/cars on the ocean side are vulnerable, especially where dunes have worn down. He's warning everyone to stay off the beach and not get in the water.

1 p.m. - Hampton crews clearing drainage systems

City of Hampton spokeswoman Robin McCormick says public works crews are out and about making sure drainage systems stay clear. They are picking up trash today but they do NOT want Tuesday's customers to put trash out. They want to keep the roadways clear so no storm drains are blocked.

Crews will be out 24/7 as needed.

12 p.m. - Flooding forecasts trend lower

There will be coastal flooding with the tides, but the tide forecasts are continuing to lower from what was expected on Sunday.

Yesterday it looked like we were going to reach about 7.1 feet today, but that dropped Monday morning to about 6.7 feet then again mid morning to 6.55 feet, and now meteorologists are predicting the tide will be about 6.2 or 6.3 feet.

For Sewells Point and Yorktown, we're now expecting moderate tidal flooding for the next couple of high tides and eventually minor tidal flooding Tuesday afternoon.

Hampton Roads should see its highest water in the late afternoon Monday, around 4, 5 and 6 p.m. Moderate tidal flooding is now what we expect for most places, but major tidal flooding is possible in some areas, like around the Lynnhaven and Little Creek inlets, where there are north facing openings to the Chesapeake Bay.

10:30 a.m. - Hampton opens shelter for residents, pets

At 10:30 am, city officials opened a shelter at George P Phenix School on Big Bethel Road that will stay open until flooding is no longer a concern.

Anyone in the city can come, including pets, though, owners are encouraged to bring cages/crates and food for their animals.

The general population should bring air mattresses, pillows, blankets and games for kids. There will be food, but anyone with dietary restrictions is encouraged to bring their own.

10:10 a.m. - Norfolk reminds residents to check Waze for road updates

The city tweeted about its partnership with the navigation app, which can give you real-time updates on the roads you need to travel on before you head out. They also reminded the public NOT to drive through flooded streets.