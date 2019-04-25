VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 75,000 people are expected to flock to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Pharrell William's Something in the Water festival April 26 to 28.

Here's a breakdown of how to get around town.

Something in the Water

Something in the Water made an announcement about limited parking at the Oceanfront, so they recommended NOT driving to the area for the events.

Hotel Guests and Local Residents:

If someone is staying at a hotel or they are a local resident, it's recommended to arrive early, carpool with friends, park once and leave the car for the weekend, bring a bike, and take advantage of the GOHRT Wavy Trolley. City leaders and event organizers are urging individuals to avoid driving at the Oceanfront.

Getting around the Oceanfront:

GOHRT will have a VB Wavy Trolley traveling around the Oceanfront for people to get around the area. It will be running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day of the festival.

It will be making stops at:

5th Street Stage

9th Street Garage

19th Street Municipal Lot

25th Street Garage

31st Street Garage

34th Street Garage

Virginia Beach Convention Center

Riders will be able to pay their fare with an app that activates on April 25. Riders can also pay for the trolley with exact change. An adult single trip is $2, and children are free. Anyone can get a GoPass for 1 day for $4.50.

Getting TO the Oceanfront:

Something in the Water said the best way to get to the festival is by shuttle, park + ride, rideshare, walking, biking, or drop off.

Shuttle:

Something in the Water partnered with FestDrive to offer daily regional shuttles from Norfolk and Chesapeake. Shuttles to and from Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, and Richmond were canceled on Thursday because of a lack of participants.

Regional shuttles will be standing by at the end of the concert to bring festival-goers home. Buses will leave an hour and 30 minutes after an event.

Click here to learn more about the shuttles.

Park + Ride :

Park + ride is the only option available to those driving in for the day will be to park at the official Park & Ride lot and catch the shuttle right to the Beach Stage Main Entrance.

PARK AND RIDE SCHEDULE:

The lot officially opens to park:

Friday, April 26th - 12 p.m.

Saturday, April 27th - 10 a.m.

Sunday, April 28th - 10 a.m.

The first shuttle departs:

Friday, April 26th - 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 27th - 11 a.m.

Sunday, April 28th - 11 a.m.

Festival doors open:

Friday, April 26th - 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 27th - 12 p.m.

Sunday, April 28th - 12 p.m.

The last shuttle departs Atlantic & Ninth:

Friday, April 26th - 3 a.m.

Saturday, April 27th - 3 a.m.

Sunday, April 28th - 12 a.m.

Shuttle operation ends (hard stop):

Friday, April 26th - 3:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 27th - 3:30 a.m.

0The pickup location for the park + ride is at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater located at 2098 Concert Drive. Guests will be dropped off at the Beach Main Stage entrance.

The passes for park + ride have already sold out.

Rideshare:

Festival-goers will be able to Rideshare to the festival, but there is a dedicated drop-off/ pick-up area at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Drop off:

If someone is getting dropped off by parents, friends, or taxis, there are a few options.

There will be a dedicated Rideshare drop-off/ pick-up location at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. Something in the Water said this will be the best option for speedy drop-off and pick up.

PARENTS: There is a dedicated drop-off and pick-up lot just for parents. It's only a very short walk to/from the Beach venue main entrance. PLEASE NOTE: due to the proximity to the Beach Stage venue, expect traffic delays and plan to arrive EARLY.

Traffic Updates and Alerts:

The City of Virginia Beach has partnered with Waze to share traffic incident and road closure information with commuters. For the most up-to-date information on road closures, as well as directions to the Park & Ride and Rideshare Lots, download the free Waze app for iOS or Android, visit waze.com.

More SITW Information: