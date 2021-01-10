FRIDAY FLAVOR: My Mama's Kitchen

One Norfolk restaurant located on Shore Drive is creating some big flavors, but the owner's heart is even bigger.

NORFOLK, Va. — Motier Stevenson has always loved cooking. It reminds him of his childhood, sitting in his mom's kitchen. "My mama's kitchen just brings back so many good memories," said Stevenson.

Those memories are why he decided to bring his mama's cooking to Norfolk. So he opened My Mama's Kitchen on Shore Drive in East Ocean View. Stevenson is the owner and the head chef. The menu reflects items that come from his mama's recipe book. "We kind of took it to another level, another notch, but the wing recipe is hers, haven't changed it, don't need to change it," Stevenson laughed.

The menu is a long one, but each item comes with meaning. "The cornbread recipe is my grandmother's, my strawberry smash recipe is my aunt's, the rice and peas and everything, my father's recipe, so it's just - our menu is us," Stevenson pounded his chest with pride.

The food is delicious. Everything is made in-house and fresh. Chef Stevenson said he takes pride in the fact that all of his food is fresh and made-to-order. "People work hard for their money, and then they spend it with you, so you got to show them love, and that's what we do with our food," he added.

For Chef Stevenson, the love that Norfolk shows him is a big reason he keeps going. He said the smiling faces over the last two years meant a lot, "You don't know just how much it meant because last year was tough," he began to cry. "And this year is tough, but we were going, and it's because of them. I can't thank them enough," he nodded with appreciation.

Stevenson said he built this restaurant from the ground up, and it's humbling to see the support. "It's just everything for me, you know something that I put everything into, and then you see it blossoming -- It's just great," he nodded.

If you decide to visit My Mama's Kitchen, there's one item Stevenson said you have to order. "Get wings and something else, or just get something else, with a side of wings. Always come in and grab some wings," he laughed. Then he said, "Our chicken sandwiches, our drip sandwich, is like amazing, it's phenomenal you got to get one of those," but he added, "Whatever you get, get a side of wings with it and probably some cornbread and you'll be good."

If you'd like to try the wings or anything else at My Mama's Kitchen, you can visit them at 7943 Shore Drive in Norfolk.